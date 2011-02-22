Motorcyclist Suffers Serious Injuries in Collision with Vehicle on De la Vina Street

Police say the driver of the sedan made an unsafe lane change and that the motorcyclist had the right-of-way

A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a sedan near the corner of De la Vina and Mission streets in Santa Barbara.

The passenger of the Honda Accord told Noozhawk she was riding with her sister, who was making a left turn into the Taffy’s Pizza parking lot at 2026 De la Vina St. Her sister checked her mirrors, signaled and then collided with the 31-year-old motorcyclist, a Santa Barbara resident.

The motorcycle struck the vehicle’s door, shattering the driver’s-side window.

“The window broke first and glass shattered,” said the passenger, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “I checked to see if my sister was OK because she was at the point of impact.”

The sedan’s 28-year-old driver and passenger were not injured, but the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said Lt. Paul McCaffrey, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

McCaffrey said the driver made an unsafe lane change and the motorcyclist had the right-of-way, adding that the motorcyclist was conscious at the scene but his current status was unknown.

“It was a huge crash; I was scared out of my mind,” said Vicki Guseman, a witness who said she was about to exit her vehicle just as the collision commenced in front of her. “He was bleeding on the ground and started twitching — I thought he was going to die.”

Guseman said it serves as a reminder for motorcyclists to always drive defensively and for people to realize how quickly things can change.

“It’s a reminder of how quickly your life can change,” she said. “You can be driving and all of a sudden you are bleeding on the ground.”

