Santa Barbara School Board Begins Appointing Members to Bond Oversight Committees

But more applicants are needed for the Measures Q and R citizen panels

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | February 23, 2011 | 2:29 a.m.

Four members were appointed Tuesday night to each of the Measure Q and R Citizens Oversight Committees, but the Santa Barbara School District will reopen the application period in an effort to get membership up to the minimum of seven for each.

The school board is appointing members from a field of qualified applicants.

Each committee needs a representative from business, a senior citizens group and taxpayer association, a parent, PTA member, community member and Santa Barbara Education Foundation member.

With $100 million in approved bonds, the committees will help ensure the money is spent in an appropriate way. Voters approved the bond measures in November.

For the secondary district committee, Salvador Güereña was appointed as the Santa Barbara Education Foundation member, Mark Ingalls was appointed as the parent member, Michael Jordan was appointed as the business member and Linda Mier was appointed as the senior citizens group member.

For the elementary district committee, Joseph Bailey was appointed as the business member, Kathryn Jacobs was appointed as the community member, Brian Robinson was appointed as the Santa Barbara Education Foundation member and Allison Bell was appointed and could serve in various categories, but one hasn’t been chosen for her yet.

Barbara Keyani, the district’s communications director, said applications will be available soon.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

