Saturday’s Casino Royale a Benefit for Family Service Agency

The gala will get rolling at 7 p.m. at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club

The Family Service Agency Board of Directors will present the second annual Casino Royale gala event, where good times make for a great cause, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club, 1260 Channel Drive in Santa Barbara.

The benefit event will celebrate the agency’s 111 years of service to the community. Additionally, it will raise funds for its important programs, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, School-Based Counseling, Senior Mental Health and Case Management, Family Resource Centers and the 2-1-1 Helpline.

Guests will have the chance to play classic Vegas-style casino games with professional dealers. There will be a fabulous silent auction with items including spa baskets, restaurant certificates, private chef dinners, local overnight stays and more. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer as well as the services of a fortune teller, a caricaturist and a photo booth to provide endless entertainment.

Tickets for Casino Royale are $125 and can be purchased by calling 805.965.1001 x267 or e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Price of admission includes $100 in gaming chips, hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer and nonalcoholic beverages, plus lots of fun all night long!

“FSA has been providing important and effective services to children, families and seniors for 111 years,” said Shawn Walters, board president of Family Service Agency. “Even now, despite the challenges we are all facing, our supporters have come together to ensure that FSA can continue to offer a hand up to 20,000 children, families and seniors each year.”

Special thanks to the event sponsors, including the Volentine Family Foundation, Paul Franz Construction Inc., the Chumash Band of Santa Ynez Indians Foundation and Bank of the West.

“By attending and having a blast, you will help FSA continue its legacy of addressing the needs of our community,” Walters said.

Since 1899, the Family Service Agency has been working in the community to provide hope, strength and stability to those who need it most. Its mission is to strengthen and advocate for families and individuals of all ages and diversities, helping to create and preserve a healthy community.

For more information, to inquire about services or to donate, click here or call 805.965.1001.

— Kelly Adams is the director of development and communications for the Family Service Agency.