Dr. Quynh Nguyen, back row to left, dental director for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, and dental clinic manager Susann Casort induct the newest class of children into SBNC’s “Cavity Free Club Honor Roll.” The children were recently recognized for their success in maintaining good oral health. Ninety-five percent of children who come to SBNC’s clinic have five to seven cavities each. SBNC’s passion is prevention — helping kids and their parents realize that tooth decay is controllable and preventable with proper diet and hygiene.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >