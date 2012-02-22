Fire Causes Heat, Smoke Damage to Goleta Apartment

Investigators link the cause to the careless disposal of smoking materials

A fire broke out in a Goleta apartment complex Wednesday morning, causing heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the unit as a result of smoking materials not being properly disposed of. No one was injured.

Just before 9 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the structure fire at 29 Dearborn Place, Unit 17, according to Capt. David Sadecki.

Firefighters found heavy smoke showing from the first floor of the two-story, multi-unit apartment complex. They extinguished the fire and searched for victims.

Sadecki said the unit was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

The fire was out at 9:10 a.m. and confined to the room of origin. Adjoining apartments were evacuated.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department released an update Thursday saying investigators have determined that the cause of the fire was a result of careless disposal of smoking materials. No other information has been released concerning the investigation.

