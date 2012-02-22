Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:30 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Causes Heat, Smoke Damage to Goleta Apartment

Investigators link the cause to the careless disposal of smoking materials

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | February 22, 2012 | 4:42 p.m.

A fire broke out in a Goleta apartment complex Wednesday morning, causing heavy heat and smoke damage throughout the unit as a result of smoking materials not being properly disposed of.  No one was injured.

Just before 9 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the structure fire at 29 Dearborn Place, Unit 17, according to Capt. David Sadecki.

Firefighters found heavy smoke showing from the first floor of the two-story, multi-unit apartment complex. They extinguished the fire and searched for victims.

Sadecki said the unit was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

The fire was out at 9:10 a.m. and confined to the room of origin. Adjoining apartments were evacuated.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department released an update Thursday saying investigators have determined that the cause of the fire was a result of careless disposal of smoking materials. No other information has been released concerning the investigation.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 