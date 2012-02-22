Goleta Union School District Seeking Public Input on New Superintendent

Confidential survey is available online for parents, staff and the community; deadline is March 1

The Goleta Union School District Board of Trustees has started the search process for a new superintendent and is seeking input from parents, teachers, staff and community members on the qualities and characteristics desired in the district’s next leader.

A simple online survey is available to make it easy and convenient to provide feedback. Click here for the survey.

All answers are confidential. The district’s search firm, Leadership Associates, will read and compile a summary for the board’s review.

The survey is translated in both English and Spanish. Feedback should be submitted by March 1.

Superintendent Kathleen Boomer will be retiring at the end of June, and the board plans to have a new superintendent in place for the next school year.

“Our district has developed a great reputation statewide for excellent teachers, committed families and strong fiscal management,” said Susan Epstein, president of the Board of Trustees. “I am confident we will attract high-quality candidates for our superintendent search and have a smooth transition.”

— Susan Epstein is president of the Goleta Union School District Board of Trustees.