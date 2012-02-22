Hayes Commercial Group Makes Magazine’s List of Top Brokerage Houses

Santa Barbara firm earns ranking among the top 15 honorees in Southern California

Hayes Commercial Group has been named one of Southern California’s top brokerage houses by Real Estate Forum magazine.

Hayes Commercial Group was one of 15 honorees and the only Santa Barbara-based firm to be recognized.

“We are very proud to be named to this list,” partner Stephen Hayes said, “especially given that we work in the smallest commercial real estate market in Southern California.”

The list featured the top 15 landlord and tenant representation companies, ranked by total square footage of leases closed in the Southern California area from July 1, 2010, to June 30, 2011. Southern California was defined as Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The article appeared on page 27 in the December 2011 issue of Real Estate Forum, one of the nation’s preeminent commercial real estate publications.

“While we don’t focus on awards and benchmarks, it’s rewarding to be recognized for our efforts,” partner Greg Bartholomew said. “The other brokerages on the list are much larger, big-name firms.”

Hayes Commercial Group offers leasing, sales and investment services for all commercial property types, including multifamily. The firm includes 11 full-time brokers.

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.