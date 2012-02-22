Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:28 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Smart-Meter Warning for Edison Customers

By Diana Thorn | February 22, 2012 | 5:07 p.m.

On March 1, Southern California Edison will start installing highly unpopular smart meters in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. You must act immediately, or your rights will be violated.

Seventy-five to100 trucks are set to invade the Santa Barbara area to forcibly install one of these wireless machines on your home. You will be charged an estimated $300 for it later.

What to do? Call 800.810.2369 now and get put on SCE’s delay install list. This will stop a wireless meter from being attached to your home until the California Public Utilities Commission issues a ruling about Edison’s opt-out plan.

In a landmark consumer rights victory, the CPUC voted to approve Pacific Gas & Electric’s opt-out plan on Feb. 1. It allows customers to keep their safe, reliable analog meters or have them restored and opt-outs at any time for a reasonable fee. SCE customers deserve the same freedom of choice.

More than 49 communities in California, including Santa Barbara County, have expressed concern about smart meter hazards. Critics point to escalating bills, hack-ability, 24/7 remote control and threats to privacy, health, the environment, pets, and personal and national security. The Consumer Energy Alliance has been at the forefront of protecting your consumer rights at the CPUC.

For information, click here or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

