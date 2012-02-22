Michele Sandlin, Jennifer Koch Join Senior Planning Services

Sandlin will serve as the fiduciary assistant and Koch as a staffing assistant

Senior Planning Services is pleased to announce Michele Sandlin as its new fiduciary assistant and Jennifer Koch as its new staffing assistant.

Sandlin brings 20 years of experience in finance and consulting, most recently at Solutions Pursuit Group, where she was responsible for providing financial direction and managing financial records. She recently became a licensed Notary Public and is completing the Paralegal Certificate Program at UCSB, where she received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy with a minor in ethics and public policy.

Sandlin has been a Santa Barbara resident for more than 30 years. She has served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) since 2010 and also has volunteered for numerous local elementary and high school fundraisers.

She has three children, ages 23, 18 and 13.

Koch brings her experience as the development assistant at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, where she wrote grants and supported the organization in establishing a strong relationship with the community.

Koch began her experience working with seniors in 2001 at Epoch Assisted Living in Minnesota assisting with residential activities while ensuring the best quality of care.

She received a bachelor’s degree in sociology from UCSB. During college, she volunteered at the California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, Garden Court on De la Vina, and Casa San Miguel and Casa Los Padres residential care homes for the elderly.

Senior Planning Services has been well known for providing exceptional care management services to Santa Barbara County families since 1989. For decades, Senior Planning Services has also provided affordable, trustworthy in-home caregiving to the community.

In 2011, the company gave its home caregiving department a new name, Coastal Home Care, to help the community know how dedicated they are to providing quality caregiving services to Santa Barbara County families.

— Jessica Kwon is a publicist representing Senior Planning Services.