Santa Barbara Police Seeking Suspect in Three Armed Robberies of City Parking Kiosks

Man with a handgun strikes again, taking cash from an operator at a downtown lot

Santa Barbara police are searching for a male suspect in a string of armed robberies of kiosks at downtown city parking lots.

Department spokesman Paul McCaffrey said that in each robbery, the suspect brandished a handgun, demanded cash from the kiosk operator and fled on foot. No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Two of the robberies were witnessed by motorists approaching the kiosk to exit the parking lot, according to McCaffrey.

The dates, times and locations of the robberies were:

» Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 3:59 p.m., City Lot 2, 900 Chapala St.

» Friday, Jan. 20 at 8:40 p.m., City Lot 4, 1100 Chapala St.

» Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 4:01 p.m., City Lot 7, 1100 Anacapa St.

The male suspect is described as being of medium height and build with light to medium skin complexion and wearing dark clothing. McCaffrey said the suspect covered his face with a cloth in each of the robberies.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the robberies is asked to call Detective Bryan Jensen at 805.897.2335.

