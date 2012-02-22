Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:35 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

16 Students from Santa Barbara District Named National Merit Finalists

Program recognizes achievements at San Marcos, Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara high schools

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | February 22, 2012 | 11:27 a.m.

Schools have now received the names of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s National Merit finalists, and this year, 16 students were identified from the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

San Marcos High School

David McBride

Santa Barbara High School

Cyrus Caretto
Olivia Walker

Dos Pueblos High School

Jacqueline Botts
Phoebe Bradbury
Sophie D’Arcy
Vy-Luan Huynh
Shen Meinhold
Waiman Meinhold
Justin Morris
Benjamin Sutton
Lora Voyen
Connie Wang
Chloe Warinner
Jacob Wiener
Michael Yi

Annually, of the 1.5 million students who take the National Merit Scholarship Program’s PSAT/MNSQT, about 50,000 are identified with the highest score in three areas: critical reading plus math plus writing skills. In September, about 34,000 commended students and 16,000 semifinalists are selected from the pool of 50,000 high-scoring students. Then, in February, finalists are selected from the pool of semifinalists.

National Merit Scholarship winners will be chosen from the pool of finalists, based on their abilities, skills and accomplishments. From March through mid-June, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation notifies about 8,300 finalists that they have been selected to received a National Merit Scholarship award (corporate-sponsored award, college-sponsored award or a special scholarship)

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 