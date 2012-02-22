16 Students from Santa Barbara District Named National Merit Finalists

National Merit Scholarship winners will be chosen from the pool of finalists, based on their abilities, skills and accomplishments. From March through mid-June, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation notifies about 8,300 finalists that they have been selected to received a National Merit Scholarship award (corporate-sponsored award, college-sponsored award or a special scholarship)

Annually, of the 1.5 million students who take the National Merit Scholarship Program’s PSAT/MNSQT, about 50,000 are identified with the highest score in three areas: critical reading plus math plus writing skills. In September, about 34,000 commended students and 16,000 semifinalists are selected from the pool of 50,000 high-scoring students. Then, in February, finalists are selected from the pool of semifinalists.

Schools have now received the names of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s National Merit finalists, and this year, 16 students were identified from the Santa Barbara Unified School District .

