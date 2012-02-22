Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Honors Four Students of the Month

The Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 recently honored Logan Michaels of Dos Pueblos High School, Kelsey Drain of Carpinteria High, Leo Schneider of Bishop Garcia Diego High and Alex Rubio of San Marcos as its February Students of the Month.
All of these students are members of the National Honor Society and the California Scholarship Federation.
All were chosen by their school counselors for exceptional academic achievement and student leadership.
Logan Michaels, Dos Pueblos, 4.0 GPA
Eagle Scout, DP Leadership, sustainability commissioner; president of DP Theatre Company
DP Holiday Package chairman; award-winning lifeguard, plans to attend UCSB
Kelsey Drain, Carpinteria, 4.5 GPA
Team captain for varsity cross country, soccer, and track and field
Led her soccer team to second round of CIF playoffs; Carpinteria High Scholar Athlete of the Year
Tri Counties All League First Team in cross country
Prestigious Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award
President of Future Farmers of America, Spanish Club, Red Cross Club, J.S.A.
Hopes to attend Stanford, Cornell or UC Davis to become a veterinarian
Leo Schneider, Bishop; 4.3 GPA, AP (Advanced Placement) Scholar
Varsity football, captain of varsity basketball team
Bishop Scholars Academy; member of Bishop Homecoming Court
Hopes to attend Stanford University or UC Berkeley
Alex Rubio, San Marcos, 4.3 GPA, AP Scholar
Most Dedicated Student Award, Outstanding Leadership Award, band
SM Marching Band, Jazz Band, Concert Band, Orchestra Band
President of Royal University (College Prep) Club
Member of MESA (Mathematics, Engineering & Science Achievement) Club
Orfalea Foundation Montana Yellowstone Expedition
Hopes to attend UC Berkeley and major in engineering
— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.