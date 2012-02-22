Santa Barbara City Fire Department Receives $193,000 Federal Grant

The funding will pay for the installation of fire engine exhaust ventilation systems in all of the city's fire stations

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department received a $193,000 federal grant to install fire engine exhaust ventilation systems in all of its fire stations, according to a statement issued Wednesday by Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, which awards the grants to fire departments to enhance their ability to protect the public and fire service personnel from fire and related hazards.

“This is great news for the City of Santa Barbara and the professional firefighters who work to keep our community safe every day,” Capps said in a statement. “I’m pleased this federal funding will be put to such an important use — ensuring the health and well-being of our firefighters while they are on the job. We owe these brave men and women nothing less while they are doing everything they can to keep our homes and businesses safe.”

Mayor Helene Schneider also expressed excitement about the grant, saying the funding “could not have come at a better time.”

Officials from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department said they were “extremely thankful” to be chosen as a recipient.

“Our firefighters’ health and safety will be directly enhanced by lessening their exposure to diesel exhaust, which is a known carcinogen, in fire stations where they work and live,” said Ronald Liechti, the department’s administrative services manager.

