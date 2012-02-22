SBCC Receives Energy Rebates Totaling More Than $212,500

Representatives from Southern California Edison and Southern California Gas Company recently presented energy savings and rebate checks totaling more than $212,500 to SBCC.
The funds are a result of a campuswide energy management system (EMS) upgrade project and will be put back into other energy savings projects moving forward.
The EMS program includes such improvements as increased equipment control and more efficient use of existing equipment for such services as air conditioning and lighting.
“SBCC is committed to saving as much energy as possible, both for environmental and financial reasons,” said Julie Hendicks, SBCC’s director of facilities and.campus development. “We appreciate the programs that the Public Utility Commission and service providers have offered to help us accomplish these goals.”
— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.