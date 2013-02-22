Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:29 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Hani Zeini Joins Laguna Blanca School’s Board of Trustees

By Jennifer Guess for Laguna Blanca School | February 22, 2013 | 3:03 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School is pleased to announce that Hani Zeini has joined its Board of Trustees.

Hani Zeini
Zeini is a successful business leader with 25 years of experience in the health-care/life-science arena. In 2006, he founded Sientra, a medical device company focused on the aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery markets utilizing implantable silicone technology, and serves as its chief executive officer.

Zeini is a 12-year veteran in the aesthetics and plastic surgery market, where he previously served as executive vice president of Inamed Aesthetics (now Allergan Medical) with responsibility for North America and International markets.

He has been directly and deeply involved in this market and its development over the past decade. He pioneered the concept of the Plastic Surgery Ecosystem™ and has been passionately presenting and promoting its principles worldwide.

Zeini holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Fla. In 2003, he completed the Stanford Executive Program at Stanford University, Graduate School of Business.

He serves on the Advisory Board at Image Reborn Foundation in Park City, Utah, which is focused on Women “Living beyond Breast Cancer” through a program for women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer with focus on encouraging women to reclaim their sense of personal power, and strengthen them in their journey towards healing. Additionally, his company, Sientra, is a national sponsor of the Breast Reconstruction Awareness campaign commissioned in 2012 to bring awareness of reconstruction options available to women who have experienced breast cancer.

Zeini and his wife, Amal, have two children attending Laguna Blanca School, fifth-grader Rhami and Lana kindergartener. In addition to his service as a trustee, he serves on the board’s Marketing Committee.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

