Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:24 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Fred Hall Fishing, Boating and Outdoor Shows On the Line

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | February 22, 2013 | 8:14 p.m.

Every industry has its trade shows, and for the sportfishing industry, our best western consumer shows are in March. The best of all is the Fred Hall Show, March 6-10 at the Long Beach Convention Center. Then a couple of weeks later, March 21-24, the same show producers put on a show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds near San Diego.

The huge show pretty much fills up the vast rooms in the Long Beach Convention Center, with every imaginable gadget and service and information source. Big brand names are all there — Penn, Berkley, Seeker Rods, Rapala, Shimano, Daiwa, Luhr Jensen and myriad other great names.

Walking through the aisles gives me a sense of tradition, and I tend to recall some of the great old products and advertisements these venerable old companies have put out over the decades.

Tackle manufacturers have booths to show their latest wares. This is where lots of fun can be had, because it is fun to talk with the fishing experts in the booths and learn about product concepts, fishing techniques and new industry trends.

I’ve been known to spend way too many hours admiring gadget after gadget, and figuring out just when and where each one could be put to the best use.

Outfitters from all over North America come to the show and set up booths. It is easy to visit the many booths, make an informed destination decision, and reserve a trip-of-a-lifetime to Canada, Alaska, Montana or even California.

Fishing and boating publications will have booths there, to show their products, and in some cases to sell subscriptions. Your intrepid columnist writes for a variety of fishing and boating publications, including Pacific Coast Sportfishing and Western Outdoor News.

Some of the best parts of these shows are the many informative seminars, hosted by experts in various aspects of sportfishing. I will be putting on seminars on halibut, white seabass and surf fishing.

My daughter, Capt. Tiffany Vague, will be putting on seminars on thresher shark fishing, plus working with me on the surf fishing charters. Come on down to the show and sit in on some of our seminars.

While you are there, stick your nose up to the glass at the saltwater tank and enjoy a good long look at some of our favorite local gamefish. It’s fun!

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 