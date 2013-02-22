Friday, April 20 , 2018, 6:36 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘Safe Haven’

Domestic violence is a tragic reality powerfully explored in both its pain and its healing by a masterful storyteller

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | @CinemaInFocus | February 22, 2013 | 11:26 a.m.

3 Stars — Thought-provoking

Domestic violence is a tragic reality for far too many women throughout our world. That the person who holds your heart in his hand can turn that hand against you in anger is devastating to body, mind and spirit. But the possibility of finding healing in the arms of a person who truly cherishes you is the message of Lasse Hallström’s Safe Haven.

Demonstrating once again his masterful ability to tell a story as he did in Chocolat, Cider House Rules and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Hallström takes us this time inside the fearful loneliness of abuse and the healing power of love.

The central character in need of a safe haven is Katie (Julianne Hough). Using flashbacks to reveal the terror of her abuse and the circumstances of her flight, we quickly realize the reason for her desperation: Her abusive husband is a police detective. As is most often the case, her husband, Tierney (David Lyons), is an alcoholic whose anger is fueled by his addiction, and one night he is so abusive that Katie stabs him and flees. Using all the resources of his position as a detective and several illegal means as well, Tierney is determined to track her down.

Serendipitously, Katie gets off the bus in a scenic seaside town before she reaches her destination of Atlanta from Boston. It is this decision that proves to give her temporary safety and long-term healing.

The healing comes through the love of Alex (Josh Duhamel), a widower whose two children are dealing with the loss of their mother in two different ways. His daughter, Lexie (Mimi Kirkland), was too young to remember well her mother’s passing from cancer. But his son, Josh (Noah Lomax), remembers his mother well and is drowning in a lonely anger. It is into this lonely and hurting family that Katie providentially enters.

Although the romance and the climax of the suspense are predictable, the love is palpable. From the fearful flight of Katie to the lonely grief of Alex, their immediate mutual attraction brings them together into a strong bond. Helped along in their relationship by an unusual source, they find in each other exactly what they both need.

That women who are in abusive relationships need to find safety in loving relationships is a worthy message to proclaim. That it is especially difficult to escape when the abusive person has a powerful or prestigious position also needs to be acknowledged. But just as Katie discovered when she fled, there are helpful neighbors and caring people who will support those who decide to build a new life. That message of hope is needed and makes this film meaningful.

Discussion:

» Do you know anyone who you suspect is experiencing domestic violence? What are you doing — or willing to do — to help provide safety?

» When alcohol creates a violent reaction, do you think society has a right to forbid such a person from drinking? Why do you answer as you do?

» In a film that provides the ultimate consequence for the abuser, as this one does, do you believe it in some way justifies violence? What response to abuse is justified in real life?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is a former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com, or follow them on Twitter: @CinemaInFocus. The opinions expressed are their own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 