Jewish Federation Welcomes Five New Board Members, President

After three years as board president for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, Lauren Katz will pass the gavel to Alan Wyner.

The Jewish Federation welcomes five new board members:

David Landecker recently retired as executive director of the Environmental Defense Center, was previously the executive director of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, and has held numerous public positions. He has degrees in political science and a law. He is a past-president and treasurer for Congregation B’nai B’rith, and has been involved in community work for many years.

Stephanie Locker is a CPA, and studied biopsychology and Jewish studies in college. She serves on the federation’s Family & Children’s Program Committee, and has been active with its Young Adult Division and a variety of federation activities.

Rachelle Pegg is office manager for Essex Capital Corp. She has a master’s degree in clinical psychology. She chairs the federation’s Young Adult Division fundraising events. She enjoys her work with the Kanaia Outrigger Club and the Santa Barbara International Marathon.

Leslie Cane Schneiderman’s professional career has been focused in the jewelry industry, and her areas of expertise include merchandising and marketing, brand management, product development and organizational leadership. She earned a degree in sociology with an emphasis in organizations and institutions. She is actively involved with Girls Inc. and the Lobero Theatre.

Don Wolfe is a CPA. He is an account manager for ValueClick and has his own private practice. He is a longtime Congregation B’nai B’rith member, served on the Board of Directors, twice as treasurer. He helped lead the annual church rebuilding initiative for CBB for 13 years, and is involved with CBB’s annual Mitzvah Day.

The new Executive Committee: Alan Wyner, president; Lauren Katz, immediate past president; Joan Rothenberg, financial resource development; Ron Zonen, secretary; Don Wolfe, treasurer; Michael O’Kelley, at-large member.

Continuing on the 2013 board are Sarah Cohen-Domont, Alan Levy, Stacey Matson, Laini Millar-Melnick, Michael Nissenson, Ed Rosenblatt, Kenneth Rotman, Sam Sosa, Carol Spungen and Rabbi Ira Youdovin.

