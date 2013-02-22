Letter to the Editor: UCSB’s San Joaquin Dorm Debacle

Dear Chancellor Henry Yang:

I am saddened that UCSB still plans to bulldoze right over the concerns of neighbors and double the density at the Santa Catalina/San Joaquin site. Housing belongs on campus, not half a mile away.

As for Marc Fisher’s smug “We don’t have to go to the Board of Supervisors” and his sneering gibe “It’s our most popular dorm!” at the meeting Thursday night, he knows full well that’s because it’s the only dorm where the students might get a car permit.

Your staff’s “Bambi meets Godzilla” attitude is inappropriate to a great educational institution and your own personal legacy, and reveals the contempt for the rest of us that has led to this poor decision.

UCSB proves with this project that its only real commitment is to dorm revenue, not to the environment or the community. Don’t throw us “green” bones; we don’t want to hear (as we did) that the students may be showering with recycled toilet water (and I doubt their parents really want to hear that either).

We just want UCSB to respect the zoning rules everyone else lives by.

William Etling

Goleta