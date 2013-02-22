Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics has appointed Eligio White as interim chief executive officer.

“Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and the community of Santa Barbara are fortunate to have an individual of Eligio’s experience, expertise and passion for health care to lead us through this period of transition and growth,” board chair Gary Gray said.

White comes to SBNC with more than 20 years of experience in the clinic health-care setting, most recently as interim president and chief executive officer at the University Muslim Medical Student Association Community Clinic, an FQHC in Los Angeles.

Prior to that, he was director of corporate projects for Livingston Medical Group in Livingston at which he oversaw the opening of a new clinic in Hilmar, Calif. White has served as director of corporate projects at Community Medical Centers in Stockton and as deputy chief executive officer at Clinica Sierra Vista in Bakersfield.

He is a member of the NACHC Farmworker, Health Policy and Legislative Committees. He has also been chair of the California Primary Care Association Migrant Health Committee, chair of the Board of Directors of NACHC and founder of the Alaska Primary Care Association.

“I am excited to join the capable team of clinicians and staff at Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics,” White said. “I look forward to working with them, the Board of Directors and stakeholders to ensure a strong leadership transition and to continue providing comprehensive, quality healthcare to the people in South Santa Barbara County.”

The mission of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics is to provide high quality, comprehensive, affordable health care to all people, regardless of their ability to pay, in an environment that fosters respect, compassion and dignity.

— Coleen McBride is a development associate for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.