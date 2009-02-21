Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 6:02 pm | A Few Clouds 71º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Casino Resort: Country Rockers Sawyer Brown in April 23 Concert

By Hildy Medina | February 21, 2009 | 11:41 p.m.

Sawyer Brown first burst onto the country scene in the mid-1980s, and has since had three gold records among its 20 albums.
When people think country music, people think real. Sawyer Brown will be bringing real country to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. April 23. Ticket prices are $25, $30, $35, $45 and $55.

Sawyer Brown first gained national attention in 1983 when thee band was a contestant on the TV talent show Star Search. The group won the grand prize of $100,000 and a recording contract with Capital Records. That followed the release of Sawyer Brown’s self-titled debut album in 1985 and included its first No. 1 country hit, “Step that Step.”

Since then, Sawyer Brown has released 20 studio albums — three of which went gold. More than 50 of the group’s singles have made it to the Billboard country charts, including numerous Top 5 singles like “Betty’s Bein’ Bad,” “The Race is On,” and the No. 1 hits “Some Girls Do” and “Thank God for You.”

Sawyer Brown continues to set the pace with fun, fresh songs and music videos that have earned it a loyal following throughout the years. Don’t miss your chance to hear some of your favorite Sawyer Brown hits.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-and-older venue. Click here to order tickets, visit the Chumash Casino Resort box office or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

Hildy Medina is a public relations representative with Chumash Casino Resort.

 

