Page Youth Center: Getting Back to the Basics

With so much in the sports news about how large a signing bonus an athlete is receiving, who’s on steroids, and which school will sign who, it’s important to get back to the basics of what brought these people to where they are. The true meaning of sports and what they bring to our society can be found in youth sports. It is always enlightening to watch a group of first-graders as they learn how to get along together and be part of a team building life lessons that go on to help them in the working world and in their daily lives.

We are reminded that the art of playing together makes all of us better people. How to make a pass, throw a ball, and run and enjoy are things kids learn but, more important, they learn how to be successful when they need to depend on others. We often forget that sports are here to build character (not fatten some few successful wallets), develop our youth and at the same time help our adults remember how much fun we can have watching kids grow and mature.

So when you turn on your TV and see that superstar going down the wrong path don’t blame the sport. Instead, go to a youth event and see the real Super Bowl of sports. A good opportunity for you to witness this firsthand is at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., where you are always invited to sit in the stands any day after school or all day Saturdays and Sundays and see for yourself.

Click here for more information on Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., or call 805.729.3017.

— Bob Yost is Page Youth Center’s executive director.