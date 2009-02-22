She Said, Z Said: Get to Work, Kid!

She: Did you hear about that 9-year-old kid on the best-seller list?
Z: There’s a book about a 9-year-old? Is it called, It Takes a Village to Buy Me a Wii?
She: No. There’s a book written by a 9-year-old.
Z: That’s got to be about as thick as the Jewish Sports Stars book. Is it about dogs?
She: Nope. It’s a self-help book about relationships.
Z: That makes sense. Who has more experience with relationships than 9-year-olds? The stories they could tell you. The joy, the heartbreak.
She: This kid, Alex Greven, wrote How to Talk to Girls as a school project. Now he’s got a multiple-book publishing deal with HarperCollins and he’s in discussions with Disney and Fox about a movie.
Z: Must ... kill ... 9-year-old ...
She: Darn straight.
Z: This brings up an interesting point. Our kid’s 9. What has he done lately? Certainly nothing worth six figures.
She: He did win an essay contest.
Z: And what’d he get for that, five bucks?
She: A certificate.
Z: He’s smart enough. Let’s look through his school projects to see if there’s anything we can sell.
She: Sounds like a sound economic stimulus plan. Let’s see, we’ve got an Island of the Blue Dolphins paper, a diorama on Because of Winn Dixie, and a bunch of information about missions.
Z: Secret agent missions? People love that James Bond stuff.
She: The California Missions. The Spaniards coming to America.
She: Alex’s book is called How to Talk to Girls. Maybe Koss can write something like that.
Z: OK, what about How to Talk to Moms?
She: That’s Alex’s second book.
Z: How to Talk to Dads?
She: That’s the third one.
Z: How to Talk to Teachers?
She: I think we should buy that book for Koss, not have him write it. Though he could write, How to Talk Back to Adults beautifully.
Z: Don’t see lots of parents jumping on making that purchase.
She: How to Talk to Yourself in the Bathtub?
Z: Too disturbing. I think we need to get away from the whole “how to” genre for him. I don’t know that he’s really the expert you want to consult on “how to” anything.
She: Then maybe he could write a collection of his observations.
Z: Like, Boys Are From Mars; Girls are From Jupiter Because They Are Stupider?
She: I thought that was your next book.
Z: Clearly I’m too old for this writing game. Time to let the fresh blood take over.
She: But we need to give him some ideas. It’s like homework. He can do it by himself, but he won’t even start it unless I nag him about it.
Z: Um, OK. Do you have any ideas?
She: Me? What about you?
Z: You’re the one with the ideas. I’m the one who tells you if they’re good ideas.
She: Ah. Hmmm. He could write a book about How to Get Everything You Want on $1 a Week.
Z: I don’t think “ask your parents for stuff” is enough to fill a book.
She: It is a rather brilliant strategy, though. Do you think it’s too late to try it on my parents?
Z: Way, way too late. Once they become grandparents, the kids are chopped liver.
She: That’s not a bad title. It’s got some possibilities.
Z: You think?
She: Sure. Guess what Alex’s fourth book is?
Z: How to Get Everything You Want on a Six-Figure Advance?
She: How to Talk to Santa.
Z: I think that’s what I just said.
She: Yes, dear.
