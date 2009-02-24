Family, Friends Gather in Memory of UCSB Anthropologist Phil Walker

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History draws a crowd to honor renowned professor, who died earlier this month at age 61.

Family and friends gathered Sunday evening to honor the memory of Phil Walker, a UCSB anthropology professor who died of a heart attack Feb. 6. He was 61.

People from Walker’s wide circle of friends packed the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History’s Fleischmann Auditorium to share stories and memories of the renowned educator, who researched the lives and development of Viking-Age people in Iceland, and the history of health in Europe from prehistoric times to the present. Walker also used his skills to do forensic research on a homicide case in Mammoth Lakes.

When not conducting research, Walker was also a talented illustrator and maker of mandolins and other stringed instruments. He also had a passion for ancient relics and would travel around the world to examine the ones that intrigued him. He was married to former Goleta Mayor Cynthia Brock.

Walker was born July 22, 1947, in Elkhart, Ind. He graduated from Indiana University in 1970 with a degree in anthropology and a minor in zoology. He received his Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Chicago in 1973, and joined the faculty of UCSB in 1974, after teaching briefly at UC Davis.

