Chipotle Mexican Grill in the Mix for Storke Road in Goleta

If all goes well for project proponents, Goleta residents will be able to eat at a new Chipotle Mexican Grill sometime this summer.

The proposed restaurant, which received conceptual and preliminary approval from the Goleta Design Review Board on Tuesday, is expected to go in at 270 Storke Road, on the north section of the building that houses Rusty’s Pizza. Until recently, that part of the building housed Soccer Action USA.

Tuesday’s vote, with review board member Bob Wignot dissenting and member Scott Branch recusing himself, came after some discussion over the restaurant’s layout. The project’s backers intend to change the facade that faces Storke Road — which is currently a stucco wall and hedges — into a patio dining area. The interior and the eastern side of the vacant shop also would be remodeled to accommodate a kitchen and dining tables.

The plans generally received favorable reactions from the board.

“It’s one of my least favorite buildings in Goleta,” said chairman Thomas Smith, who approved of opening up the building’s west facade, the side that faces Storke Road.

The patio would have access from the sidewalk and from the interior of the building. After some discussion with the DRB, there will be umbrellas on the patio as well as green elements, including a green screen with trailing vines, and potted plants.

Only Wignot wasn’t satisfied with the patio plans, saying would-be patrons would be facing the busy Storke Road.

“The eating area is still really close to the Storke/Hollister intersection,” he said, adding his concerns over air quality in that area. The intersection is the busiest one in the city. Wignot suggested the patio be moved to the other side of the building.

While the rest of the board acknowledged Wignot’s concerns, they also saw the patio area as an improvement over the existing facade. In addition, the project could benefit from the foot traffic that may come from the as-yet unbuilt Rincon Palms Hotel, planned for the northwest section of the Storke/Hollister intersection.

The project, with some minor changes, will return to the Design Review Board for approval March 9. Project planners say the acquisition of building permits would take two months, and the remodel should take another two months, if all goes smoothly.

