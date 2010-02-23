Health Warnings Issued for 2 Local Beaches

Elevated bacteria levels are detected in the water at Arroyo Burro Beach and East Beach

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the city of Santa Barbara issued health-status warnings Tuesday for two local beaches after samples indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards. The affected areas are East Beach at Mission Creek and Arroyo Burro Beach. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises residents to avoid contact with ocean and creek water until at least three days after heavy rainfall. Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the city have taken on the task of weekly bacteria testing at local beaches during the winter months after funding for county Environmental Health Services to conduct the winter sampling was eliminated. — Penny Owens represents Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.

