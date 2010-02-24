Disjointed Council Opinion Sends Marijuana Ordinance Back to Committee

After a five-hour meeting and more than 60 public speakers, city leaders grant more time to fine-tune language in the proposed revisions

The attention-getting discussion about Santa Barbara’s marijuana ordinance is headed back to the Ordinance Committee for the most fundamental of reasons: to better define a dispensary.

There were more than 60 speakers during the public comment period, a staff presentation and hours of City Council discussion, but the long and short of Tuesday’s five-hour council meeting is that there still isn’t enough consensus on the ordinance revisions for adoption.

The focus of public concern was mostly as it has been throughout the proceedings, with opposition mounting from neighborhoods and groups involved in youth and special-need populations. Many wore red to the meeting, and concerns centered on easy access to children, the potential for increased crime and law enforcement resources — and the possibility of Santa Barbara becoming some sort of marijuana tourism destination, as one of only a few cities allowing dispensaries on the Central Coast.

Goleta adopted a moratorium, with three or four existing now, City Administrator Jim Armstrong said.

“We care about the health, safety and vitality of our town, our home,” said Janet Rowse, one of many residents who sent a letter to the council calling for a ban.

Jeff Roland, a Paseo Chapala resident who has attended all or nearly all meetings on the subject, said the council must be living in a bubble if it thinks dispensaries don’t influence the overall availability of marijuana.

“Do you know any teenagers?” he asked.

Like many others, Roland said the proposed citywide cap of seven dispensaries is too high. Population, land mass and potential client numbers of the city make a cap of two or three more reasonable, he said.

Many dispensary owners and patients attended Tuesday’s meeting as well, and urged the council to adopt an ordinance that promoted safe operational guidelines and allowed safe access for those in need of medical marijuana.

Councilman and former Ordinance Committee member Dale Francisco voiced concerns about the vague definitions included in the ordinance and state statutes, and said it was necessary to “specify something the state has failed to specify” before moving forward.

His original motion was brushed aside by fellow former Ordinance Committee member Das Williams, and the two butted heads just as often Tuesday as they did during previous meetings on the subject. Now, they both serve on the Finance Committee.

Williams made a substitute motion, calling for immediate action to adopt the ordinance and force existing dispensaries to comply with it sooner. Though there’s a moratorium in place that could be extended for nearly another two years, nonconforming dispensaries don’t have to comply until 2011.

Mayor Helene Schneider shared Williams’ sense of urgency, saying the status quo allows dispensaries to operate without as much regulation or enforcement.

Committee member Frank Hotchkiss went back on his previous vote and called the proposed ordinance revisions — which he supported at the last meeting — a “shaky foundation.”

Member Michael Self also opposed the ordinance, saying the city hasn’t shown its ability to control dispensaries — as many operate illegally to this day — and is rightfully having a difficult time maneuvering the legal landscape.

“Do we always need to be the first guy out there sticking his finger in the light socket?” she said.

The council was clearly split, and Schneider called for a straw vote — during which all members make their potential votes known, though they don’t count.

Williams, Schneider and Ordinance Committee members Grant House and Bendy White approved of Williams’ motion, with Francisco, Hotchkiss and Self opposing it.

With five votes necessary to adopt any kind of action, Schneider appealed to Francisco and Williams to amend their motions.

Eventually, Francisco modified his motion, and the council unanimously supported it. The Ordinance Committee must bring the issue back to the council within 60 days, during which it’ll hash out more specific definitions for “dispensing collectives” and changes to locations, including buffer zones around recovery areas, excluding the Mesa area, and lowering the proposed citywide cap to five.

Important distinctions in defining what’s allowed under state law includes where the marijuana comes from and whether people are making a profit, City Attorney Stephen Wiley said. Under current guidelines, it appears that marijuana can be provided by patients and employees of a dispensary — or dispensing collectives, as the storefronts are sometimes called — can be reasonably compensated and still be called a nonprofit organization.

