Richard Weinberg Appointed to Second Term on MTD Board

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has renewed the term of Richard Weinberg to the board of directors of the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, marking his second term.

Weinberg came to Santa Barbara from the Midwest. He worked as a sales rep for A.O. Smith Corporation, in Milwaukee, Detroit, Minneapolis and Chicago. While at the Carrier Corporation in the 1980s, he moved from marketing/advertising to vice president of sales, retiring in 1987.

Since moving to California, Weinberg has served in various political positions, including as a planning commissioner, and as a Carpinteria City Council member and mayor. In Santa Barbara, his volunteer involvement includes serving on the boards of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Help and the Arts Council, in addition to MTD’s board.

MTD General Manager Sherrie Fisher has worked with Weinberg for the past decade.

”We are honored that Mr. Weinberg has chosen to offer his leadership skills to the community served by MTD for another four years,” Fisher said.

Weinberg brings a great deal of pertinent knowledge and experience to the MTD board, including sales, marketing, transportation, planning and administration, all of which has served him well with his various commitments. He has been married for 59 years, has seven children and 11 grandchildren.

The MTD Board is made up of seven directors. Two are appointed by the Board of Supervisors, two are appointed by the Santa Barbara City Council, one is appointed by the Goleta City Council and one is appointed by the Carpinteria City Council.

The seventh member, also known as the at-large director, is appointed by the other six members of the board. Currently, the seven serving directors have a combined wealth of transit experience, which has proven to be a great benefit to MTD and the community of Santa Barbara.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.