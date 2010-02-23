Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:01 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Richard Weinberg Appointed to Second Term on MTD Board

The county Board of Supervisors approves another four-year term

By Kate Schwab | February 23, 2010 | 5:22 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has renewed the term of Richard Weinberg to the board of directors of the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, marking his second term.

Richard Weinberg
Richard Weinberg

Weinberg came to Santa Barbara from the Midwest. He worked as a sales rep for A.O. Smith Corporation, in Milwaukee, Detroit, Minneapolis and Chicago. While at the Carrier Corporation in the 1980s, he moved from marketing/advertising to vice president of sales, retiring in 1987.

Since moving to California, Weinberg has served in various political positions, including as a planning commissioner, and as a Carpinteria City Council member and mayor. In Santa Barbara, his volunteer involvement includes serving on the boards of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Help and the Arts Council, in addition to MTD’s board.

MTD General Manager Sherrie Fisher has worked with Weinberg for the past decade.

”We are honored that Mr. Weinberg has chosen to offer his leadership skills to the community served by MTD for another four years,” Fisher said.

Weinberg brings a great deal of pertinent knowledge and experience to the MTD board, including sales, marketing, transportation, planning and administration, all of which has served him well with his various commitments. He has been married for 59 years, has seven children and 11 grandchildren.

The MTD Board is made up of seven directors. Two are appointed by the Board of Supervisors, two are appointed by the Santa Barbara City Council, one is appointed by the Goleta City Council and one is appointed by the Carpinteria City Council.

The seventh member, also known as the at-large director, is appointed by the other six members of the board. Currently, the seven serving directors have a combined wealth of transit experience, which has proven to be a great benefit to MTD and the community of Santa Barbara.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 