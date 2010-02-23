Sotheby’s Enjoys Sales Success in El Andaluz Development

Only two more units are available on the property, built in Santa Barbara’s Historic Landmark district

Sales in the Spanish Colonial Revival El Andaluz development, featuring nine properties exclusively listed with Sotheby’s International Realty Inc. by Melissa Birch and Pippa Davis, have proven successful in a challenging real estate market, with seven units having been sold in the past nine months, and only two more available.

The property was designed by Jeff Shelton and built in Santa Barbara’s Historic Landmark district.

In downtown Santa Barbara, the development boasts flats with New York style and sophistication, including single-level spacious living, garages and individual elevators servicing each home.

The benevolent developers intended to build only seven units, providing a downtown lifestyle for today’s buyer that would include a courtyard, allowing for ample living space for its residents. The remaining properties are offered at $2.5 million and $2.8 million.

“These elite, Moroccan-influenced homes capture the essence of Santa Barbara living,” Birch said.

Sotheby’s International Realty believes El Andaluz’s sales success can be attributed to its architectural design, functionality with the benefits of Santa Barbara-style indoor/outdoor living, and secure atmosphere. Residents also can enjoy the independence of downtown living while residing in a property that maintains an estate feel.

