UCSB Professors Named Fellows of American Geophysical Union

Bradley Hacker and Mark Brzezinski are among 58 members elected from around the world

UCSB’s Bradley Hacker, a professor of Earth science, and Mark Brzezinski, a professor of ecology, evolution and marine biology and interim director of the Marine Science Institute, have been elected 2010 Fellows of the American Geophysical Union.

The AGU is an international scientific organization of more than 50,000 members from more than 130 countries. Its members are dedicated to the promotion of the scientific study of Earth and its environment in space.

The AGU annually recognizes members who have made outstanding contributions to geophysical science. The AGU Fellow awards are conferred on no more than one-10th of 1 percent of AGU members in any given year. This year, 58 AGU Fellows were elected from around the world, including 41 from the United States.

The AGU credited Hacker for “his work on metamorphic petrology and geochronology in ‘ultra-high pressure’ (UHP) metamorphic rocks. Hacker is a remarkably diverse ‘hard-rock’ researcher who has been a leader in the scientific exploration of UHP terranes, the physical properties of subduction zones, the character and emplacement of ophiolites, and metamorphism.”

The AGU cited Brzezinski for “seminal advance in our understanding of the biogeochemistry of silicon in the sea and for developing a new radioisotope of silica. Professor Brzezinski is the foremost researcher in the world on the biogeochemistry of silica in the ocean.”