Women’s Economic Ventures Receives $10,000 from Rabobank

The gift will support WEV's new Thrive-in-Five program, to launch in March

By Candice Tang | February 23, 2010 | 5:10 p.m.

Women’s Economic Ventures has received a gift of $10,000 from Rabobank N.A. to support WEV’s new Thrive-in-Five™ program.

Women’s Economic Ventures will introduce Thrive-in-Five this March, serving an initial group of 25 business owners. It is designed to help small businesses start, grow and thrive through long-term, individualized training, consulting and coaching.

“We are grateful to Rabobank for their financial support, and also for this validation of the need for more extensive support for small-business owners in our community,” said Marsha Bailey, founder and CEO of Women’s Economic Ventures. “With support for new programs like Thrive-in-Five, WEV is able to increase our community’s access to business training and resources at every step of the path to long term success.”

Rabobank N.A.‘s Donald Toussaint, executive vice president and regional president, Fred Mendez, senior vice president and community development manager, and Ida Pointer-Gomez, vice president and branch manager visited WEV’s Santa Barbara offices to present the check to Bailey.

“It’s well-known that small businesses represent the primary source of new jobs,” Fred Mendez said. “As such, anything that can be done to support the growth and sustainability of small businesses helps ensure a quicker economic recovery.”

“Rabobank, and all of the South Coast communities it serves, is lucky to have in its backyard a nationally recognized small business organization with an exceptional track record of helping small businesses succeed,” Toussaint said. “In a time where too many banks are doing less, we feel it’s important for a community bank like Rabobank to step in, take the lead and make a difference. WEV helps us accomplish that goal by growing businesses we would be proud to have as Rabobank customers, and creating jobs our community desperately needs.”

Thrive-in-Five focuses on entrepreneurs who have already written a business plan, but who need assistance with launching, stabilizing and/or growing their companies. Clients make a commitment to work with WEV for at least 12 months, and up to five years, including strategic goal-setting and an ongoing program to facilitate accountability to those goals working with WEV’s staff and pool of expert business and coaching consultants.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

 
