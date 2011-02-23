Business, Community Leaders to Be Principals for a Day

About 40 Santa Maria Valley business and community leaders will have a chance to be a principal for a day at public and private school campuses on Wednesday, March 9 when the Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors and Convention Bureau co-sponsor the popular Principal for a Day event.

They will spend the morning at a school site to learn more about the challenges facing educators. It is a unique opportunity to interact one on one with the school principal and create ongoing partnerships.

The luncheon event will include a presentation of computer packages to students through the Computer Connections program. A joint partnership of the SMVIEC and the Chamber of Commerce, the Computer Connections program offers new computer packages to students who are unable to afford one.

Since the program began in 2002, nearly 160 students have received equipment. Students who receive computers are identified by their school district as children who would benefit from having a computer at home to help with their schoolwork.

For more information, call SMVIEC liaison Peggy Greer at 805.349.0443.

— Wendy Shelton is director of communications for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.