Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Receives $250,000 Grant

Donation from the Change Happens Foundation will go toward the capital campaign for machinery and equipment

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy has received a grant of $250,000 toward its capital campaign from the Change Happens Foundation.

The donation will go toward the purchase of machinery and capital equipment for the new Elings Center for Engineering Education at Dos Pueblos High School. In recognition of the grant, the conference room in the new facility will be named the Change Happens Meeting Room.

“We are thrilled to receive this donation from the Change Happens Foundation. It is our first gift from a national level foundation that supports education,” said Amir Abo-Shaeer, director of the Engineering Academy. “This gift raises the visibility of the Engineering Academy in the country and gives us further validation that we are on the right path to a new model of education. We are very grateful to Change Happens.”

In September 2010, Abo-Shaeer was awarded a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship in recognition of his work with the Engineering Academy. He is the first public school teacher ever to win a MacArthur “Genius” Grant.

The mission of the Change Happens Foundation is to act as a meaningful catalyst toward positive change in the global community. The foundation funds the development and implementation of innovative technology and progressive ideas to generate a positive force for change in the world.

“The Change Happens Foundation and the Troxel family consider it a privilege to assist such a worthy cause,” said Doug Troxel, president and CEO of Change Happens. “At a time when public education in America has its challenges, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy stands ready to teach its students in the best collaborative methods.

“It was immediately obvious during my visit that the enthusiasm for learning at DPEA is contagious. As long as we have teachers like Amir and parents who take responsibility for educating their children, we will pass the baton to the next generation with a smile.”

This donation brings the capital campaign total to $2,762,000 out of the $3 million target. The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation has set the goal of raising the remaining $238,000 by July 1.

Click here for more information on the capital campaign.

— Sandy Seale represents the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation.