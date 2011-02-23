Dream Foundation Receives Highest Rating from Charity Navigator

The Santa Barbara-based Dream Foundation, the first and largest national wish-granting organization for adults in the end stages of life, has received a four-star rating by Charity Navigator for sound fiscal management.

This is the third consecutive year the Dream Foundation has received a four-star evaluation by the leading independent charity evaluator of America.

“Only 13 percent of the charities we rate have received at least three consecutive four-star evaluations, indicating that Dream Foundation consistently executes its mission in a fiscally responsible way, and outperforms most other charities in America,” Charity Navigator said in a letter. “This ‘exceptional’ designation from Charity Navigator differentiates Dream Foundation from its peers and demonstrates to the public it is worthy of their trust.”

“While we are a national organization, our roots are here in Santa Barbara. This acknowledgment is a testament to the fact that this community’s investment in dreams has been put to good work,” Dream Foundation founder Thomas Rollerson said. “We are so sincerely grateful for every dollar and every resource we receive. What better way to effectively thank our supporters than by ensuring their generosity serves as many families possible.”

The four-star evaluation not only takes into account the management of financial contributions, but in-kind resources as well. The Dream Foundation relies heavily on donations of airline miles, hotel points, theme-park tickets, sports tickets and basic needs items such as lift chairs to make dreams come true.

Beyond travel-related and family dreams, the Dream Foundation assists hundreds of health-care providers and hospice workers with quality-of-life needs such as new water heaters, mattresses, batteries for hearing aides and help with utility bills.

“We have become a clearing house of sorts for resources needed to help achieve relief, closure, and joy in the end-of-life journey,” Rollerson said. “Our donors and in-kind sponsors are the reason that we’ve been able to fulfill more dreams each year than the previous year. This acknowledgment is theirs, too.”

— Erinn Lynch represents the Dream Foundation.