Friday, April 27 , 2018, 12:58 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Dream Foundation Receives Highest Rating from Charity Navigator

It's the third straight year the wish-granting organization has earned a four-star evaluation

By Erinn Lynch for the Dream Foundation | February 23, 2011 | 1:42 p.m.

The Santa Barbara-based Dream Foundation, the first and largest national wish-granting organization for adults in the end stages of life, has received a four-star rating by Charity Navigator for sound fiscal management.

This is the third consecutive year the Dream Foundation has received a four-star evaluation by the leading independent charity evaluator of America.

“Only 13 percent of the charities we rate have received at least three consecutive four-star evaluations, indicating that Dream Foundation consistently executes its mission in a fiscally responsible way, and outperforms most other charities in America,” Charity Navigator said in a letter. “This ‘exceptional’ designation from Charity Navigator differentiates Dream Foundation from its peers and demonstrates to the public it is worthy of their trust.”

“While we are a national organization, our roots are here in Santa Barbara. This acknowledgment is a testament to the fact that this community’s investment in dreams has been put to good work,” Dream Foundation founder Thomas Rollerson said. “We are so sincerely grateful for every dollar and every resource we receive. What better way to effectively thank our supporters than by ensuring their generosity serves as many families possible.”

The four-star evaluation not only takes into account the management of financial contributions, but in-kind resources as well. The Dream Foundation relies heavily on donations of airline miles, hotel points, theme-park tickets, sports tickets and basic needs items such as lift chairs to make dreams come true.

Beyond travel-related and family dreams, the Dream Foundation assists hundreds of health-care providers and hospice workers with quality-of-life needs such as new water heaters, mattresses, batteries for hearing aides and help with utility bills.

“We have become a clearing house of sorts for resources needed to help achieve relief, closure, and joy in the end-of-life journey,” Rollerson said. “Our donors and in-kind sponsors are the reason that we’ve been able to fulfill more dreams each year than the previous year. This acknowledgment is theirs, too.”

— Erinn Lynch represents the Dream Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 