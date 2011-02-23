Music Academy Accepting Applications for Summer MERIT Program

Musicians ages 11 to 18 receive two weeks of intensive immersion and mentoring

The Music Academy of the West is accepting applications for its popular summer MERIT Program, which will take place July 4-15.

Click here to download application materials, or call 805.695.7911. Applications must be postmarked by March 15. Auditions, which are required, will take place in April.

Inaugurated in 1998, MERIT (Music Education Reinforces Intellect and Talent) provides musicians ages 11 to 18 with an intensive two-week immersion in the academy’s Summer School and Festival and mentoring from academy fellows.

Directed by Linda Holland and supported by the Henry E. and Lola Monroe Foundation, the Cheeryble Foundation, and Connie Frank and Evan Thompson, the program operates from September through May as MERIT Extended. Participants in the latter join one of five chamber ensembles, receive coaching twice a month, and take part in masterclasses and performances at the Music Academy throughout the school year. The aim is to provide promising students with an opportunity to expand their chamber music education.

For more information, call Holland at 805.687.6875.

— Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.