Opera Santa Barbara’s ‘La Traviata” Recognized by Italian Embassy

Italian consul general to attend the March 4 dinner and opening night performance

By Marylove Thralls for Opera Santa Barbara | February 23, 2011 | 7:16 p.m.

Opera Santa Barbara has received notice that the Italian Embassy in Washington, D.C., has authorized the opera company’s March 4 dinner and opening night performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata in its official program of celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Reunification of Italy.

Joining the celebrations will be Nicola Faganello, Italian consul general in Los Angeles.

In his message informing Opera Santa Barbara that the opera events had been designated an official part of the “Risorgimento” celebrations, the consul general noted how deeply connected the composer of La Traviata was to the movement to unite the country in the mid-1800s.

“I would like to congratulate Opera Santa Barbara for having organized the 150th anniversary dinner to celebrate the birthday of Italy, which took place in 1861,” he said. “I am very glad to participate in this event, and I believe that the decision to combine this important recurrence with the performance of La Traviata is particularly appropriate because it highlights the bond between Italian history and opera

“As most of Italian opera lovers will know, Verdi was indeed very committed to the Italian cause and intimately connected with the ‘Risorgimento’ and with the establishment of the State of Italy. After Italy’s unification he became one of its first senators. Verdi’s figure and his music have been and still are a great symbol and unique vehicle to promote the Italian culture and heritage.”

There are two performances of Opera Santa Barbara’s new production of La Traviata, at 7:30 p.m. March 4 and 2:30 p.m. March 6 at The Granada, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Click here to purchase tickets online, or call The Granada box office at 805.899.2222.

The Gala 150th Anniversary pre-opera dinner will begin at 5 p.m. in the McCune Founder’s Room at The Granada. The dinner is being catered by Via Maestra, with wine from Palmina winery. For reservations, call 805.898.3890.

La Traviata is sponsored by The Mosher Foundation.

— Marylove Thralls represents Opera Santa Barbara.

