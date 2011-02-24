Three Prime Parcels Sold on Lower State Street

The property was once slated to be part of the La Entrada project

SB State Street Holdings LLC has purchased three prime parcels at 111 State St. in Santa Barbara that were once slated to be part of the La Entrada project.

Central Coast Real Estate LLC has been retained to manage the project and its improvements.

Before the property’s decade-long vacancy, it housed BeBop Burgers during the 1990s, Longboard Cafe during the 1980s and the State Street Brewhouse during the 1950s.

Katie Hay, a co-owner of Central Coast Real Estate LLC, said in a news release that the property is in disrepair, and once it is cleaned up, 7,100 square feet of prime real estate and 38 parking spots will be available for rental tenants.

She offered many types of businesses that could be ideal uses of the zoned space, including restaurants, entertainment facilities used in conjunction with restaurants, wine tasting rooms, specialty and gift shops, art galleries, recreational equipment rental stores, bait and tackle shops, boat sales, marine supplies and related equipment shops.

“Our project at 111 State St. and our next-door neighbor’s renovation of the old State Street Hotel will give Lower State Street the spark of life it has been needing for quite some time,” Hay said. “If the developer who bought La Entrada completes the project as planned, Lower State Street will provide long overdue vitality to the residents of Santa Barbara and the tourists who come to visit our beautiful city.”

