Santa Barbara Motorcyclist Hurt in Collision with Vehicle Released from Hospital

Police say the driver of the sedan made an unsafe lane change on De la Vina Street

James Volker, the 31-year-old motorcyclist injured in a collision with a vehicle near the corner of De la Vina and Mission streets on Tuesday, was released from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, hospital spokeswoman Janet O’Neill told Noozhawk.

Volker, of Santa Barbara, was struck by a Honda Accord driven by 28-year-old Hong Nguyen. Santa Barbara police Lt. Paul McCaffrey said Nguyen made an unsafe lane change as she tried to turn into the Taffy’s Pizza parking lot at 2026 De la Vina St.

The motorcycle struck the vehicle’s door while traveling about 35 mph, shattering the driver’s-side window and ripping off the mirror. Police said Volker’s injuries were serious, but O’Neill couldn’t confirm their exact nature.

A frightened witness of the collision told Noozhawk that her fears intensified as Volker began convulsing.

“It was a huge crash; I was scared out of my mind,” said Vicki Guseman, a bystander who said she was about to exit her vehicle just as the collision occurred in front of her. “He was bleeding on the ground and started twitching — I thought he was going to die.”

Nguyen and her passenger were not injured.

