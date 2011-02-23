Strickland Launches Taxpayers Caucus to Give Californians a Voice

The statewide caucus is formed solely on the issue of taxation

State Sen. Tony Strickland, with Assemblyman Don Wagner, on Wednesday launched the Taxpayers Caucus, aiming to give taxpayers a stronger voice inside the state Capitol during California’s budget crisis.

The new caucus vows to support a state budget that balances the budget without gimmicks; oppose and vote against any budget that increases taxes; oppose and vote against placing tax increases on the ballot; uphold Proposition 13; and support tax cuts that bring back jobs and stimulate the economy.

At least 29 legislators have come together to form the new caucus. It is one of the first caucuses in California history to be formed solely on the issue of taxation.

The Taxpayers Caucus plans to regularly hold working group meetings, invite prominent taxpayer advocates from around the United States to speak in California, publish joint studies, and partner with other like-minded organizations that are committed to taxpayer protections.

“The Taxpayers Caucus is an idea whose time has come,” Strickland said. “Taxpayers in California are under increasing assault like never before. The hardworking families of California need protection now more than ever, and we’re going to give them a strong voice inside their state government.”

— Sarah Walsh represents Sen. Tony Strickland, who represents California Senate District 19.