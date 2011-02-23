Ventura County Tea Party to Meet March 2 in Oxnard

The Ventura County Tea Party will hold a general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at Pirate’s Grub & Grog, 450 S. Victoria Ave. in Oxnard.
Flavio Fiumerodo, general manager of Freedom Properties and vice chairman of the Ventura County Libertarian Party, will present “Exposing Ventura County’s Progressive Network.”
Dinner and discussions will cover California’s budget deficit and taxation, and what the Tea Party should be doing now. Legislative aides for state Sen. Tony Strickland and Assemblymen Jeff Gorell and Das Williams will be available to answer questions.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the program starting at 6:30 p.m.
For more information or to RSVP, click here, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.807.5119.
— George Miller is a Steering Committee member for the Ventura County Tea Party.