Friday, April 27 , 2018, 12:59 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Win a Trip with The Nature Conservancy to Santa Cruz Island

Restoration and conversation work on the island inspires new T.C. Boyle book

By Kathleen Goldstein for The Nature Conservancy | February 23, 2011 | 1:29 p.m.

The Nature Conservancy’s successful island restoration and innovative conservation practices have inspired scientists and conservationists around the world. And now, Santa Cruz Island has motivated novelists as well.

Best-selling author T.C. Boyle has written a new novel principally set on Santa Cruz Island and inspired by the work of scientists with The Nature Conservancy and the National Park Service.

The story of Santa Cruz Island — and its incredible return from the brink of ecological collapse — is nothing short of remarkable.

The conservancy has announced a contest to win a trip to this iconic place. Come meet the scientists who are saving Santa Cruz Island and learn more about their work firsthand. You and a guest could win a trip to see animals such as the Island fox that exist nowhere else on Earth and stay overnight at a historic ranch. To enter the contest to win an island adventure, click here or text “TNC” to 5055.

At 96 square miles, Santa Cruz Island is the largest and most biodiverse of California’s eight Channel Islands. It is graced with a nearly 77-mile stretch of California coastline surrounding two mountain ranges that flank a central valley. Often referred to as the “Galapagos of North America,” Santa Cruz Island is home to animals and plants found nowhere else on Earth, including the Island fox and Island scrub-jay.

Boyle was inspired by his own trip to Santa Cruz Island with The Conservancy. Click here to view his interview.

His new book, When the Killing’s Done, tells the fictionalized tale of the island’s restoration. What isn’t fictional is the conscious struggle scientists universally face as they attempt to exert control over the natural world for the good of the whole. This has been a real challenge for The Conservancy’s scientists both personally and professionally on Santa Cruz Island.

“It’s our job to preserve nature, but sometimes that requires making hard choices. There is nothing pleasant about having to kill an animal,” said Lotus Vermeer, The Nature Conservancy’s Santa Cruz Island director. “My love of nature is what brought me to this job in the first place. But what is very clear to me is that when native plants and animals like the Santa Cruz Island fox are at risk, and natural systems are threatened, we are morally obligated to take responsibility for undoing the damage that we have caused.”

The Nature Conservancy is proud to be featured in this book, which highlights its collaborative work with its partner the National Park Service on Santa Cruz Island. Since 1978, The Nature Conservancy has achieved extraordinary restoration success on Santa Cruz Island, including the re-establishment of bald eagles, removal of all feral sheep and pigs, vaccinating Island scrub-jays against West Nile virus and bringing the native Santa Cruz Island fox back from the brink of extinction.
 
Click here for official contest rules. Click here to learn more about the conservancy’s Santa Cruz Island work.

— Kathleen Goldstein is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 