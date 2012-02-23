Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:08 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Music Club Offers Bach, Ramsay and Mozart

Free concert will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday in the library's Faulkner Gallery

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | February 23, 2012 | 6:41 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Club will present its next free concert, a matinee, at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The program for the afternoon’s entertainment includes the adagio and fuga from Johann Sebastian Bach’s Sonata for Solo Violin in G-Minor, BWV 1001, played by violinist Philip Ficsor; Santa Barbara composer William Ramsay’s Four Songs (2011), sung by soprano Nichole Dechaine, with the sublime collaboration of pianist Egle Januleviciute; and Wolfgang Mozart’s celestial Quintet in A-Major for Clarinet and Strings, K. 581, with Per Elmfors on clarinet, David Stone and Elaine Schott on violins, Laury Woods on viola and Carol Roe and cello.

Whatever Ramsay’s Four Songs sound like, and I admit I haven’t a clue, their position on this program inspires confidence. One would simply be too embarrassed to be sandwiched between Bach and Mozart if one’s music were the product of a talentless hack. Besides, their merit is vouched for by the two musicians performing them.

Ramsay has a considerable track record — has written songs, piano works, works for strings and woodwind ensembles, and for orchestras (the Santa Barbara Symphony performed his piece Glory Road). He is also a writer, of both fiction and nonfiction. He also has a website, for the curious.

I might add that this seems to me the perfect amount of unaccompanied Bach for complete appreciation. More gets to be like work. A whole concert of it is a kind of bullying. But in small doses, there is scarcely a finer, purer musical experience available to humans.

For more information about the Music Club, click here or call 805.687.5537.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

