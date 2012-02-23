Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:10 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Death of Goleta Teen Struck on Highway 101 On-Ramp Investigated as Possible Suicide

17-year-old Ashlee Marie York was hit and killed by a motorist Tuesday morning

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department is investigating as a possible suicide the death of a 17-year-old Goleta girl as she crossed a Highway 101 on-ramp earlier this week.

Ashlee Marie York died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning on the Fairview Avenue northbound on-ramp to Highway 101. The driver was not hurt.

A call was made to 9-1-1 at 6:23 a.m. with a report that York had been struck.

The California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

He said that because the incident is suspected of being intentional, the Sheriff’s Department is now investigating and is awaiting final results from the Coroner’s Office.

The Santa Barbara Response Network is offering psychological first aid to anyone impacted by the death and can be contacted at 805.699.5608 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Anyone concerned about someone who may be suicidal can contact a national lifeline at 800.272.TALK, a local mobile crisis team at 888.868.1649 or Youth Mobile Crisis Response at 888.334.2777.

