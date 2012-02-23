Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:07 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Looking Good Santa Barbara Seeking Nominations for Spirit of Service Awards

The deadline for nominations is March 9, with an awards luncheon to be held May 10

By Shannon McEttrick for Looking Good Santa Barbara | February 23, 2012 | 7:41 p.m.

Looking Good Santa Barbara is seeking nominees for the Eighth Annual Spirit of Service Awards.

The Spirit of Service Awards Program honors those in the community who further the mission of Looking Good Santa Barbara by reducing waste (reduce, reuse and recycle) and contributing to a clean community through graffiti and litter abatement.

The deadline for nominations is March 9, and the winners will be honored at an awards luncheon on May 10. Click here for online submission and printable forms.

Requests for nomination forms are also available upon request from Looking Good Santa Barbara. For more information, contact Lorraine Cruz Carpenter at 805.448.0886 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

In 2005, the Looking Good Santa Barbara Committee recognized the need to highlight the outstanding efforts of those in the community putting waste reduction practices into action or taking ownership of local neighborhoods through graffiti and litter cleanup. Despite the successes we have had in our community, there is continued need to work on decreasing the amount of waste we generate and send to our local landfill or to get involved in making our neighborhoods cleaner (and ultimately safer).

By featuring exemplary individuals, groups, youth, schools and businesses through the awards program and sharing their stories, Looking Good Santa Barbara seeks to inspire others to take similar action.

Since the program’s inception, 56 awards have been presented by the mayor at an annual awards ceremony, which will be held this year on May 10, 2012.

KEYT reporter bureau chief Tracy Lehr will emcee the event, and Mayor Helene Schneider will present each award recipient with a Spirit of Service Award.

Looking Good Santa Barbara is a City of Santa Barbara, Environmental Services program.

— Shannon McEttrick is a public outreach coordinator for City of Santa Barbara, Environmental Services.

