Mark Magid Named Montecito Rotarian of the Year

Mark Magid has been named Rotarian of the Year for the Rotary Club of Montecito, according to club president Carolyn Brown.

An active member of club since 2009, part of his contributions to the club includes spending 3½ weeks in the Congo supporting the Rotary International project Empower Congo Women.

“My day job is as a general contractor, and I was lucky enough to use my expertise to help complete an open-air covered market for 150 vendors. Under the lead of Dr. Victoria Bentley, our club was the front-runner for funding and motivating the project. We finished it on time and within budget, which is a near impossible task in the Congo,” Magid said. “Women mostly, are now sheltered in the torrential winter rains and from the heat of the sun and dust in the summer months. The looks of relief and gratitude on the faces of the local people were what made the entire project and trip a real success.”

In addition to the Rotary Club of Montecito, Magid is a board member for PAL (Police Activities League) and also sits on the board of the Santa Barbara Contractors Association.

He graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a degree in construction management and a minor in theater. He and his wife, Elizabeth, have three children — Charlie, Jake and Reese. The family lives in Santa Barbara, where Magid grew up.

Formed in 1954, the purpose of the Rotary Club of Montecito organization is to support efforts of Rotary International to achieve world understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Montecito, click here or call Brown at 805.962.2382.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing the Rotary Club of Montecito.