Providence Hall Singers Selected to Perform at National Choral Convention

Eight Providence Hall singers have been chosen from hundreds of middle school and high school students who auditioned to perform in the American Choral Directors Association’s Western Division Convention, to be held Feb. 29 through March 2 in Reno, Nev.

“I am so proud of them,” said Rebecca Hodson, Providence Hall’s director of performing arts.“This can be a life-changing experience to sing with the best at their level and to share a common passion. Performing with top middle and high school singers from five Western states is an experience that no one school can provide.”

To audition, students sent in an MP3 file with a recording of an art song (an Italian classical solo) and a piece to demonstrate their voice range.

Seniors Mandy Kellog and Hannah Sommers were selected for the Women’s Honor Choir, which will perform a college-level repertoire.

Junior Garrett Gish, sophomore Nathaniel Hodson and senior Andrew Meyer were given places in the 100-voice Men’s Honor Choir.

Madeline Meyer and Ashley O’Brien, both freshmen, were invited to be a part of the Junior High Girls Honor Choir, as was incoming freshman Katie Hodson.

Participating in the convention requires rehearsing six to eight hours per day with world-renowned conductors, culminating in a public concert at the end of the week.

Nearly half of Providence Hall’s student body participates in a vocal music ensemble. Choir members currently are preparing selections for their spring concert at Trinity Episcopal Church on May 12. Click here to visit the Performing Arts page of the school website for information on upcoming events.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.