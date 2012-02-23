Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:13 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Providence Hall Singers Selected to Perform at National Choral Convention

Student honorees are Mandy Kellog, Hannah Sommers, Garrett Gish, Nathaniel Hodson, Andrew Meyer, Madeline Meyer, Ashley O’Brien and Katie Hodson

By Elaine Rottman for Providence Hall | February 23, 2012 | 7:16 p.m.

Eight Providence Hall singers have been chosen from hundreds of middle school and high school students who auditioned to perform in the American Choral Directors Association’s Western Division Convention, to be held Feb. 29 through March 2 in Reno, Nev.

“I am so proud of them,” said Rebecca Hodson, Providence Hall’s director of performing arts.“This can be a life-changing experience to sing with the best at their level and to share a common passion. Performing with top middle and high school singers from five Western states is an experience that no one school can provide.”

To audition, students sent in an MP3 file with a recording of an art song (an Italian classical solo) and a piece to demonstrate their voice range.

Seniors Mandy Kellog and Hannah Sommers were selected for the Women’s Honor Choir, which will perform a college-level repertoire.

Junior Garrett Gish, sophomore Nathaniel Hodson and senior Andrew Meyer were given places in the 100-voice Men’s Honor Choir.

Madeline Meyer and Ashley O’Brien, both freshmen, were invited to be a part of the Junior High Girls Honor Choir, as was incoming freshman Katie Hodson.

Participating in the convention requires rehearsing six to eight hours per day with world-renowned conductors, culminating in a public concert at the end of the week.

Nearly half of Providence Hall’s student body participates in a vocal music ensemble. Choir members currently are preparing selections for their spring concert at Trinity Episcopal Church on May 12. Click here to visit the Performing Arts page of the school website for information on upcoming events.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 