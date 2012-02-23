Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 5:59 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff Brown Swears In New Custody Deputies, Promotes Two Others

Sheriff's Department will open a new round of hiring on Friday to fill critical jail staffing needs

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | February 23, 2012 | 11:59 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown swore in six new custody deputies and promoted two others during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday.

More than 90 people attended the afternoon ceremony, during which the sheriff welcomed the newly hired custody deputies and officially promoted Timothy McWilliams to custody lieutenant and Richard Zepf to custody sergeant.

Custody Lt. McWilliams began his career in corrections at the California Men’s Colony in 1985 before joining the Sheriff’s Department in 1989. He was most recently assigned to Custody Administration at the Main Jail.

Custody Sgt. Zepf joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2004 and has done an outstanding job working in the jail’s Classification Unit.

The six new custody deputies were selected from a group of more than 500 applicants after completing a rigorous hiring process that began in early September 2011.

Despite the six new hires, the Sheriff’s Department continues to seek more qualified individuals to fill critical staffing requirements at the Santa Barbara County Jail, as well as enhancing security needs with the influx of state prison inmates as a result of AB 109, the Prison Realignment Act.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Human Resource Bureau will open a new round of hiring for several custody deputy positions beginning Friday. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Santa Barbara County Human Resources website or call the Sheriff’s Department’s HR office directly at 805.681.4270.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 