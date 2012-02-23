Sheriff Brown Swears In New Custody Deputies, Promotes Two Others

Sheriff's Department will open a new round of hiring on Friday to fill critical jail staffing needs

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown swore in six new custody deputies and promoted two others during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday.

More than 90 people attended the afternoon ceremony, during which the sheriff welcomed the newly hired custody deputies and officially promoted Timothy McWilliams to custody lieutenant and Richard Zepf to custody sergeant.

Custody Lt. McWilliams began his career in corrections at the California Men’s Colony in 1985 before joining the Sheriff’s Department in 1989. He was most recently assigned to Custody Administration at the Main Jail.

Custody Sgt. Zepf joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2004 and has done an outstanding job working in the jail’s Classification Unit.

The six new custody deputies were selected from a group of more than 500 applicants after completing a rigorous hiring process that began in early September 2011.

Despite the six new hires, the Sheriff’s Department continues to seek more qualified individuals to fill critical staffing requirements at the Santa Barbara County Jail, as well as enhancing security needs with the influx of state prison inmates as a result of AB 109, the Prison Realignment Act.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Human Resource Bureau will open a new round of hiring for several custody deputy positions beginning Friday. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the Santa Barbara County Human Resources website or call the Sheriff’s Department’s HR office directly at 805.681.4270.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.