Santa Barbara Police Release Photo of Suspect in Last Week’s Bank Robbery

Public's help sought identifying man who robbed Bank of the West at gunpoint

The suspect in last week’s armed robbery of Bank of the West, 1036 State St., remains at large, and Santa Barbara police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

The man entered the bank at 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 14, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the tellers. He ordered them to open the mini vault behind the counter, according to the only customer in the bank at the time, Noozhawk advertising manager Chris Donahue.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash, and no one was hurt.

The man left on foot — after apologizing to the people inside the bank, Donahue said — and was not caught despite a police search of nearby parking garages, streets and the library.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, 6 feet tall and 220 to 250 pounds with brown eyes and hair above the ears.

Police released surveillance photos Thursday that were taken by bank cameras as he entered the building, before he put on a ski mask.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police Detective Charles Katsapis at 805.897.2344.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.