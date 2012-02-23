South Coast Wind Advisory in Effect Until 10 a.m. Thursday

Gusts up to 45 mph possible, with gale-force conditions in the Santa Barbara Channel

Strong, gusty north winds were raking Santa Barbara County’s South Coast early Thursday. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service said north winds of 20 mph to 30 mph were expected to increase in intensity overnight. Gusts as high as 45 mph are possible below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

In the Santa Barbara Channel, meanwhile, gusty northwest winds are expected to create hazardous gale-force conditions until about midday Thursday. Weather officials said a large northwest swell will generate high surf and an increased risk of rip currents along area beaches.

The forecast for Thursday and Friday calls for sunny skies and daytime temperatures in the low 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

The weekend is expected to bring slightly cooler conditions, with highs in the mid-60s.

