Youth Symphony to Perform First-Ever Concert at Santa Barbara Zoo

All-ages event on March 3 will feature musicians from all three Youth Symphony programs

By Kelly Kapaun for the Santa Barbara Symphony | February 23, 2012 | 11:46 a.m.

Join the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony for the first-ever all-ages concert at the Santa Barbara Zoo on Saturday, March 3.

Young musicians from the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, Junior Strings and Strings Workshop will perform an all-ages concert featuring a variety of music, from Lalo Schifrin’s score of Mission Impossible, Camille Saint-Saëns’ Carnival of the Animals, Jean Sibelius’ Finlandia and much more.

This is the only concert of the year where all three Youth Symphony program participants will perform together on one stage.

The concert will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at the Santa Barbara Zoo. The concert is free with zoo admission ticket, and advance ticket purchase is not required. Zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After the concert, attendees can try out instruments used in the performance at the “Instrument Petting Zoo,” which will be hosted by the Santa Barbara Symphony’s Music Van.

Enjoy a day of music, animals and fun at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Make a day of it by coming early and staying late to experience not only a unique concert experience, but all the fun that the zoo has to offer.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.

